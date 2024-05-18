Left Menu

Germany midfielder Pavlovic injured in Bayern''s last game before Euro 2024

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic went off injured in Bayern Munich's last game of the season on Saturday.

The 20-year-old midfielder appeared to have a right ankle injury and was substituted by Lovro Zvonarek in the 34th minute of Bayern's Bundesliga game at Hoffenheim.

Pavlovic was among the 27 players named on Thursday in Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann's preliminary squad for the European Championship.

Pavlovic's selection may have had a role in Nagelsmann overlooking Bayern's Leon Goretzka for the tournament that Germany is hosting from June 14 to July 14.

