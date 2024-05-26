Soccer-Ten-man Leverkusen clinch German Cup for first ever domestic double

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen battled past second division Kaiserslautern 1-0 on Saturday to win the German Cup and secure the club's first ever domestic double. Leverkusen missed out on a treble after losing 3-0 to Atalanta in the Europa League final on Wednesday in their first defeat of the season after a European record 51-game unbeaten run.

In Berlin's Olympic stadium that will host the Euro 2024 final in July, Leverkusen took the lead with Granit Xhaka's 20-metre missile in the 16th minute. They controlled the pace even after they were reduced to 10 men following Odilon Kossounou's second booking a minute before halftime.

Kaiserslautern rarely threatened after the break with Leverkusen comfortably holding on to cap a memorable season with a second trophy.

