UPDATE 1-Golf-PGA Tour player Grayson Murray dies - PGA Tour

(Adds details from PGA tour) May 25 (Reuters) - Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died on Saturday, a day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas, the PGA said in a statement. Monahan said the tour decided to continue the tournament after consulting with Murray's family.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2024 05:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 02:06 IST
Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died on Saturday, a day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas, the PGA said in a statement. American Murray, who was 30, won his most recent title at this year's Sony Open and had pulled out of the Charles Schwab tournament during the second round citing an illness.

Murray reached a career-high 46th in the world rankings after his Sony Open win. "We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

"The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same." The PGA did not disclose a cause of death. Monahan said the tour decided to continue the tournament after consulting with Murray's family.

