Left Menu

Kolkata Knight Riders Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Final

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final in Chennai. Sunrisers managed to score a total of 113 runs before being bowled out. Key performances came from Mitchell Starc, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine. Kolkata successfully clinched their victory with effective bowling and fielding.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 21:28 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Final
Indian Premier League Image Credit: X (@IPL)
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderaba here on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma b Starc 2 Travis Head c Gurbaz b Vaibhav Arora 0 Rahul Tripathi c Ramandeep Singh b Starc 9 Aiden Markram c Starc b Russell 20 Nitish Reddy c Gurbaz b Harshit Rana 13 Heinrich Klaasen b Harshit Rana 16 Shahbaz Ahmed c Narine b Chakaravarthy 8 Abdul Samad c Gurbaz b Russell 4 Pat Cummins c Starc b Russell 24 Jaydev Unadkat lbw b Narine 4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0 Extras: (b-5, lb-2, w-6) 13 Total: 113 all out in 18.3 overs Fall of wickets: 2-1, 6-2, 21-3, 47-4, 62-5, 71-6, 77-7, 90-8, 113-9 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 3-0-14-2, Vaibhav Arora 3-0-24-1, Harshit Rana 4-1-24-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-16-1, Andre Russell 2.3-0-19-3, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-0-9-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024