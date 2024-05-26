Kolkata Knight Riders Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Final

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderaba here on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma b Starc 2 Travis Head c Gurbaz b Vaibhav Arora 0 Rahul Tripathi c Ramandeep Singh b Starc 9 Aiden Markram c Starc b Russell 20 Nitish Reddy c Gurbaz b Harshit Rana 13 Heinrich Klaasen b Harshit Rana 16 Shahbaz Ahmed c Narine b Chakaravarthy 8 Abdul Samad c Gurbaz b Russell 4 Pat Cummins c Starc b Russell 24 Jaydev Unadkat lbw b Narine 4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0 Extras: (b-5, lb-2, w-6) 13 Total: 113 all out in 18.3 overs Fall of wickets: 2-1, 6-2, 21-3, 47-4, 62-5, 71-6, 77-7, 90-8, 113-9 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 3-0-14-2, Vaibhav Arora 3-0-24-1, Harshit Rana 4-1-24-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-16-1, Andre Russell 2.3-0-19-3, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-0-9-1.

