Sports Highlights of the Week: Thrills, Defeats, and Farewells

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sabalenka mows down teenager Andreeva in French Open first round

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka launched her bid for a maiden French Open title and second Grand Slam crown of the year with a breezy 6-1 6-2 first-round win over Russian teenager Erika Andreeva on Tuesday that will serve as a warning to her main rivals. The 26-year-old, who successfully defended her Australian Open title earlier this year, arrived at Roland Garros as a top contender after strong results in the European clay swing and wasted little time to get going on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Tennis-Paris darling Nadal exits French Open in farewell-like defeat

Rafael Nadal exited what could be his last French Open to an outpouring of love and support with a first-round defeat by Alexander Zverev, wishing to be back at Roland Garros for the Paris 2024 Olympics. "I hope to see you again, but I don't know," Nadal told an ecstatic crowd after his straight-sets loss on Monday.

Tennis-Rybakina eases past Minnen into French Open second round

World number four Elena Rybakina recovered from a rocky start to comfortably beat Belgian Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3 in the French Open first round on Tuesday, showing a full recovery from her recent illness. Rybakina was unable to defend her Italian Open title and after losing serve in the opening game at Roland Garros and going 2-0 down, it looked like the Kazakh could be in trouble.

Golf-Thompson to retire after 2024 LPGA season

American Lexi Thompson, a former major champion and two-time Olympian, will retire from full-time competitive golf following the 2024 season, the LPGA announced on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Thompson is an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour and will be making her 18th consecutive start in a U.S. Women's Open when she tees off at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Bill Walton, NBA Hall of Famer and free spirit, dead at 71

Bill Walton, a two-time NBA champion and member of the basketball Hall of Fame, whose brilliant but injury-riddled career led to a second act as a free-spirited broadcaster who waxed philosophical on the air, died on Monday at the age of 71, the National Basketball Association announced. Walton, who had a prolonged battle with cancer, was surrounded by his family when he died, the National Basketball Association said.

Celtics complete sweep of Pacers, punch ticket to Finals

Derrick White had missed 7 of 8 3-point attempts when he found himself open in the right corner of the floor in the final minute of a tie game with an NBA Finals berth at stake. He watched Jaylen Brown handle the ball and was just waiting for his Boston Celtics teammate to deliver a pass. Once Brown did just that, it was White's turn to make a play.

Tennis-Two-time finalist Ruud makes winning start in quest for French Open title

Two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud eased past Brazilian qualifier Felipe Alves in straight sets on Tuesday as he launched a renewed bid for a maiden title in Paris. Fresh from his win in Geneva last week the world number seven and three-time Grand Slam finalist looked confident on the Paris clay, serving close to 90% first serves as he sped past the Brazilian in under two hours.

Tennis-Nadal would have beat most players with level against Zverev, says Wilander

Rafa Nadal's level of tennis during his French Open defeat by Alexander Zverev on Monday would have earned him victory against the vast majority of players in the draw, according to former Roland Garros champion Mats Wilander. The 37-year-old Spaniard, who missed almost all of 2023 with injuries, went down in straight sets to the fourth-seed German as Zverev became only the third player to beat the 14-time champion on the Parisian clay.

Tennis-Zheng sends Cornet into retirement with French Open thumping

Seventh seed Zheng Qinwen powered past Alize Cornet 6-2 6-1 and into the second round of the French Open on Tuesday, sending the Frenchwoman into retirement with a heavy defeat at her home Grand Slam, where she has featured for 20 straight years. The 34-year-old Cornet, holder of the Open era women's record for consecutive major main draw appearances, had previously announced that she would bring the curtain down on her career after the tournament.

MLB roundup: Rockies break Guardians' 9-game win streak

Charlie Blackmon homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs and the Colorado Rockies used a six-run fourth inning to beat the red-hot Cleveland Guardians 8-6 in Denver on Monday. Cleveland had its nine-game winning streak snapped, the team's longest run since it won an American League-record 22 games in a row from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14, 2017.

