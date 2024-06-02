Amit Panghal and Jaismine Lamboria Secure Paris 2024 Olympic Spots in Boxing Thriller!

In a stunning display of talent and perseverance, world championships silver medallist Amit Panghal and national champion Jaismine Lamboria have qualified for the Paris Olympics by clinching victories in their quarterfinal clashes at the 2nd World Qualification Tournament on Sunday.

Panghal's triumphant return to the Indian team sealed the fifth Olympic boxing quota for India, as he claimed a hard-fought 5-0 win over China's Chuang Liu, securing his second Olympic appearance. Meanwhile, Jaismine, after dropping from 60kg, recaptured the women's 57kg quota, which was vacated after Parveen Hooda's suspension.

Panghal and Jaismine's achievements were part of a broader success story for Indian boxing, joining the ranks of Nishant Dev, Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, and Lovlina Borgohain, who have also secured their places for Paris 2024.

