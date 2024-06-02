Esha Singh Advances to Women's 25m Pistol Final at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooter Esha Singh has secured a spot in the women's 25m pistol final at the ISSF World Cup, achieving a score of 293 in the qualification round held Sunday. Singh's effort earned her a sixth-place position.

Meanwhile, compatriot Rhythm Sangwan, who excelled in the 10m air pistol trials early on, could only muster a score of 281, placing her 68th on the first day of the event.

In the men's category, Sandeep Singh narrowly missed out on qualification, finishing ninth with a score of 631.4. Divyansh Panwar and Rudrankksh Patil secured 12th and 17th places, respectively. However, Arjun Babuta stole the show by scoring 635.1 while shooting for ranking points only, marking the second-best score of the day.

For the women's air rifle, Ramita continued her strong performance with a 633.0, securing a spot in the final in fourth place. Indian hopefuls Tilottama Sen and Elavenil Valarivan ended their runs with scores of 629.3 and 628.3, placing them in 30th and 45th positions, respectively.

Ramita's final is scheduled for Monday.

