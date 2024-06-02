Nagelsmann Condemns Racist Survey on German National Soccer Team

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed shock after a public broadcaster conducted a survey inquiring if more white players were preferred in the national soccer team.

Nagelsmann echoed midfielder Joshua Kimmich's sentiment, calling the survey by ARD 'absolutely racist' and 'madness.'

The poll of 1,304 participants found 21% favored more white players. 'We need to wake up,' Nagelsmann said, highlighting the importance of diversity and inclusion. He emphasized that soccer teams could be role models for cultural and racial integration.

'We should embrace other cultures rather than complain when they come here,' Nagelsmann stated, adding that he doesn't want to exclude any players from the squad based on race.

Germany begins its Euro 2024 campaign with a warm-up match against Ukraine on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)