West Indies Triumph in T20 World Cup Opener Against Papua New Guinea

In a thrilling T20 World Cup opener on Sunday, the West Indies secured a five-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea. The Caribbean side chased down the target of 137 with six balls remaining, thanks to a resilient knock of 42 not out by Roston Chase and 34 from Brandon King.

Papua New Guinea, opting to bat first, posted a total of 136 for 8 in their 20 overs, with Sese Bau leading the charge with 50 off 43 balls. Wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga remained unbeaten on 27. For the West Indies, Andre Russell and Alzarri Joseph claimed two wickets each, restricting PNG's progress.

In response, the West Indies reached 137 for 5 in 19 overs, with PNG's Assad Vala emerging as the most successful bowler, taking two wickets for 28 runs. The victory marks a strong start for the West Indies in their T20 World Cup campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)