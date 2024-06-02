Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Injuries & Key Matches

Today's sports news includes updates on NFL tampering rulings, injuries in MLB, and key match previews across football, baseball, hockey, and more. Highlights include the Royals placing Michael Wacha on the IL, Mavrik Bourque's pivotal NHL game, and Angel Reese being fined by the WNBA.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 23:38 IST
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:04 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

Report: NFL tampering rulings expected this week A resolution in the potential free agent tampering cases involving the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles likely is expected this week, ESPN reported Sunday morning.

FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-PHI-TAMPERING, Field Level Media - -

UFL Today's games:

(all times ET) Arlington at D.C., Noon

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m. - - - -

BASEBALL MLB

Royals place RHP Michael Wacha (foot) on 15-day IL The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Michael Wacha on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a fractured left foot.

BASEBALL-MLB-KC-WACHA, Field Level Media - -

Pirates recall RHP Quinn Priester to start vs. Blue Jays The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled right-hander Quinn Priester from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Sunday's finale of a three-game series against the host Toronto Blue Jays.

BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-PRIESTER, Field Level Media - -

White Sox put OF Andrew Benintendi (Achilles) on 10-day IL The Chicago White Sox placed starting outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list Sunday, citing left Achilles tendinitis.

BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-BENINTENDI, Field Level Media - -

Today's games: (all times ET)

Oakland at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Texas at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. - -

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET)

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

- - - - HOCKEY

NHL AHL MVP Mavrik Bourque to play for Stars in Game 6 vs. Oilers

American Hockey League MVP Mavrik Bourque will draw into the lineup for the Dallas Stars on Sunday when they visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Western Conference final. HOCKEY-NHL-DAL-BOURQUE, Field Level Media

- - Today's game:

(all times ET) G6: Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

- - - - BASKETBALL

WNBA WNBA fines Angel Reese, Sky for violating media policies

The WNBA fined rookie Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky $1,000 on Sunday after she didn't make herself available for interviews following Saturday's one-point loss to the Indiana Fever. BASKETBALL-WNBA-CHI-IND-REESE, Field Level Media

- - Today's games:

(all times ET) Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m. Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m. - - - -

SOCCER MLS

Today's match: (all times ET)

Charlotte FC at Atlanta United, 4:45 p.m. - - - -

SOFTBALL Today's games:

(all times ET) Women's College World Series, 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

Today's events: PGA -- RBC Canadian Open

LPGA -- U.S. Women's Open Champions -- Principal Charity Classic

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

Today's events: IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix, Noon

NASCAR Cup Series at Madison, Ill., 3:30 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS Today's event:

ATP -- French Open WTA -- French Open

- - - - ESPORTS

Today's events: Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major qualifiers

CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Dallas Overwatch Champions Series 2024 Major in Dallas

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

