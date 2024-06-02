Sports Highlights: Injuries & Key Matches

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:04 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

Report: NFL tampering rulings expected this week A resolution in the potential free agent tampering cases involving the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles likely is expected this week, ESPN reported Sunday morning.

UFL Today's games:

(all times ET) Arlington at D.C., Noon

Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m. - - - -

BASEBALL MLB

Royals place RHP Michael Wacha (foot) on 15-day IL The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Michael Wacha on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a fractured left foot.

Pirates recall RHP Quinn Priester to start vs. Blue Jays The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled right-hander Quinn Priester from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Sunday's finale of a three-game series against the host Toronto Blue Jays.

White Sox put OF Andrew Benintendi (Achilles) on 10-day IL The Chicago White Sox placed starting outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list Sunday, citing left Achilles tendinitis.

Today's games: (all times ET)

Oakland at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Texas at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. - -

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET)

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

- - - - HOCKEY

NHL AHL MVP Mavrik Bourque to play for Stars in Game 6 vs. Oilers

American Hockey League MVP Mavrik Bourque will draw into the lineup for the Dallas Stars on Sunday when they visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Western Conference final.

- - Today's game:

(all times ET) G6: Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

- - - - BASKETBALL

WNBA WNBA fines Angel Reese, Sky for violating media policies

The WNBA fined rookie Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky $1,000 on Sunday after she didn't make herself available for interviews following Saturday's one-point loss to the Indiana Fever.

- - Today's games:

(all times ET) Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m. Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m. - - - -

SOCCER MLS

Today's match: (all times ET)

Charlotte FC at Atlanta United, 4:45 p.m. - - - -

SOFTBALL Today's games:

(all times ET) Women's College World Series, 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

Today's events: PGA -- RBC Canadian Open

LPGA -- U.S. Women's Open Champions -- Principal Charity Classic

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

Today's events: IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix, Noon

NASCAR Cup Series at Madison, Ill., 3:30 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS Today's event:

ATP -- French Open WTA -- French Open

- - - - ESPORTS

Today's events: Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major qualifiers

CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters Dallas Overwatch Champions Series 2024 Major in Dallas

