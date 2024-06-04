Afghanistan Dominates Uganda in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan's cricket team exhibited sheer dominance in their T20 World Cup match against Uganda, amassing a commanding 183/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the standout performer, scoring a robust 76 runs.

In response, Uganda faltered under pressure, managing only 58 runs before being all out in the 16th over. Fazalhaq Farooqi spearheaded Afghanistan's bowling attack, remarkably claiming five wickets and ensuring a decisive victory for his team.

Other notable contributors included Ibrahim Zadran with 70 runs, and Rashid Khan, who took two crucial wickets. The match highlighted Afghanistan's superior cricketing skills and strategic prowess.

