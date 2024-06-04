Left Menu

Afghanistan Dominates Uganda in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan showcased their cricketing prowess in a T20 World Cup match against Uganda, scoring 183/5 in 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz shone with 76 runs. Uganda struggled, being all out for 58 in 16 overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi led Afghanistan's bowling with five wickets, securing a resounding victory.

Updated: 04-06-2024 10:09 IST
Afghanistan's cricket team exhibited sheer dominance in their T20 World Cup match against Uganda, amassing a commanding 183/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the standout performer, scoring a robust 76 runs.

In response, Uganda faltered under pressure, managing only 58 runs before being all out in the 16th over. Fazalhaq Farooqi spearheaded Afghanistan's bowling attack, remarkably claiming five wickets and ensuring a decisive victory for his team.

Other notable contributors included Ibrahim Zadran with 70 runs, and Rashid Khan, who took two crucial wickets. The match highlighted Afghanistan's superior cricketing skills and strategic prowess.

