Edo State Scores 2024 National Rugby League Hosting: A Leap for Nigerian Rugby

Edo State, the vibrant “Heart Beat of Nigeria,” is set to host the 2024 National League for the South South Zone, a decision that heralds a new era for rugby in the region. The state will welcome teams from Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Edo, all vying for the zonal championship and a chance to compete in the national Super Six finals.

This regional contest is a segment of a nationwide league spanning Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, culminating in a national championship. The Edo State Rugby Association has embraced the hosting role, poised to elevate the sport’s stature and nurture its growth locally.

NRFF President Dr. Ademola Are has commended the leadership of the Edo State Rugby Association, particularly Comrade Sunny Osayande and Mr. Asuen Marcel, for their relentless efforts in advancing rugby in the state. The NRFF’s visit to Edo, engaging stakeholders at various levels, underscores a deep-seated commitment to sports development within the region.

The announcement also shines a light on the NRFF’s broader strategy to foster rugby throughout Nigeria, as evidenced by the upcoming competitions in the South West, where clubs from Lagos and Ogun State will vie for the Cup.

As the anticipation for the 2024 Nigeria Rugby Football Federation League builds, further details on fixtures and plans for other regions are expected to be unveiled soon, setting the stage for an exhilarating rugby season.