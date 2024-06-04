Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Marathon Win Streak: Eyes Set on Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff had a remarkable day at Roland Garros, winning both her singles quarterfinal and doubles match. Next, she faces defending champion Iga Swiatek. Despite Swiatek's dominance on clay, Gauff remains optimistic. Meanwhile, defending champion Novak Djokovic withdrew due to injury, and Casper Ruud advanced to the semifinals.

Coco Gauff had an extraordinary day at Roland Garros on Tuesday, demonstrating her resilience and skill by securing victories in both the singles quarterfinals and doubles match.

Arriving early in the morning, the 20-year-old American set the wheels in motion for a memorable day, culminating in a singles semifinal spot and a doubles quarterfinal berth.

Gauff, who will face reigning champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the singles semifinals, remains focused and undeterred by the challenge ahead. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the men's tournament due to a knee injury overshadowed other events, as Casper Ruud advanced to the semifinals.

