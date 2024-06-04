India have to play a fearless brand of cricket in T20 World Cup: Wasim Jaffer

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has said the Men in Blues have to play a 'fearless' brand of cricket in the T20 World Cup 2024. India will start their voyage in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jaffer said that Rohit Sharma's side needs to be more aggressive in the World Cup. He added that all-rounder Hardik Pandya's role will be crucial in the marquee event. "India have to play a fearless brand of cricket which we have not done in the last 2-3 World Cups. We have to be a little more aggressive. Hardik Pandya's role as an all-rounder is going to be quite crucial," Jaffer said.

He further added that the India talisman batter Virat Kohli needs to be aggressive in the tournament. "We don't know if Virat Kohli will open or bat at No.3. One can only hope that he continues to play the aggressive brand of cricket which he showed during the Indian Premier League. He has done it for many years, and the batting will revolve around him," he added.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinal in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semifinals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy. India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)