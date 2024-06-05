Left Menu

Scotland vs. England: T20 World Cup Clash Highlights

In a gripping T20 World Cup match, Scotland held its ground against England. George Munsey and Michael Jones were both not out, scoring 41 and 45 respectively, leading Scotland to a total of 90 without losing a wicket in 10 overs. England's bowlers faced tough resistance.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:36 IST
In a thrilling encounter at the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, Scotland showcased their mettle against England. George Munsey and Michael Jones stood unbeaten, scoring 41 and 45 runs, respectively. Scotland's scoreboard read 90 for no loss in just 10 overs, thanks to their excellent performance.

England's famed bowling attack, including the likes of Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, and Adil Rashid, struggled to make inroads. Each bowler remained wicketless, highlighting Scotland's resilient batting.

This match proves to be a testament to Scotland's growing prowess in cricket, challenging established cricketing nations and promising exciting prospects ahead.

