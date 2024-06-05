Left Menu

Magdalena Eriksson's Late Goal Secures Crucial Win for Sweden

Defender Magdalena Eriksson's late goal from a set piece secured a 1-0 victory for Sweden over Ireland in their Euro 2025 Group A3 qualifier. The win keeps Sweden in second place, maintaining their chances for automatic qualification. Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan's performance was notable, but Eriksson's crucial 84th-minute goal proved decisive.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 01:40 IST
A late goal from a set piece from defender Magdalena Eriksson gave Sweden a 1-0 win over Ireland in their Euro 2025 Group A3 qualifier on Tuesday, keeping the Swedes in second place in the standings ahead of France's clash with England later on. The Swedes, who cruised to a 3-0 win when the two sides met in Dublin on Friday, struggled to break down a less aggressive but more organised Irish side in the Swedish capital, with goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan once again superb between the posts.

Aided by a battling performance from her outfield players, Brosnan managed to keep the Swedes at bay until Eriksson stole into the box to steer home a Jonna Andersson corner in the 84th minute to grab all three points. "It hit my back, it was a perfect ball from Jonna, we had a lot of corners in the first game and in this game, and I was a bit frustrated that I didn't get a good hit on any of the good balls that Jonna put in, but this time we connected well, it was extremely important," Eriksson told Reuters.

With the top two teams qualifying automatically for the finals, France lead the group on a perfect nine points from their three games so far, with the Swedes on seven points after four games played. England have four points from three games, while the Irish remain bottom of the group with no points so far.

"It's all about qualifying for the Euros, we knew we're in a really tough group and the aim for this camp was to get six points and we got them," Eriksson said. "We still have two extremely hard games in July (against England and France), but we're going to do everything we can to get there in first or second place," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

