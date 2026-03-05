Left Menu

CAS Eases Bans on Footballers with Falsified Documents

The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced sanctions on seven footballers, allowing them to resume training during a 12-month match suspension for using falsified naturalisation documents. FIFA initially issued the bans and fined Malaysia's football association $450,000. The players can train with clubs but can't play official matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has relaxed sanctions on seven football players accused of using falsified naturalisation documents. The athletes will now only serve a 12-month suspension from official matches but can continue training with their respective clubs during this period.

Among those affected is Deportivo Alaves' Facundo Garces. The decision comes after FIFA imposed a one-year ban in September, following an investigation that revealed doctored documents enabled the players to participate in an Asian Cup qualifier for Malaysia against Vietnam.

While the CAS upheld FIFA's fine of CHF 350,000 ($450,000) on the Football Association of Malaysia, the tribunal found the match-only suspension reasonable given the players' involvement in the fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

