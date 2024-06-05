Left Menu

Italy and Turkey Draw 0-0 in Lackluster Euro 2024 Warm-Up

Italy and Turkey played out a 0-0 draw in a Euro 2024 warm-up game. With few chances for either side, Italy's Bryan Cristante hit the post, and Turkey's Ozan Kabak left injured. Both teams have one more match to refine their tactics before the tournament starts.

Italy and Turkey played out a disappointing 0-0 draw in a game of few chances on Tuesday, in what was the penultimate warm-up game for both sides before Euro 2024 starts in 10 days. Luciano Spalletti's Italy go into the tournament as defending champions, and after failing to impress while qualifying, this draw with Turkey will do little to boost the confidence of their manager, or fans.

The opening half ended with neither side registering a shot on target, although Italy's Bryan Cristante rattled the post with a header from a corner-kick on the stroke of half time. After the break there was little improvement. The lack of precision from both sides brought few real chances and little to cheer the home fans, apart from the late entrance of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori who made his Italy debut.

Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella will be concerned over the condition of defender Ozan Kabak who was taken off injured with what looked like a serious knee issue late in the first half. Italy's final warm-up game before heading to Germany is against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday while Turkey travel to face Poland on Monday.

