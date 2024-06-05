Ozan Kabak to Miss European Championship Due to Cruciate Ligament Tear

Turkey defender Ozan Kabak has been ruled out of the European Championship after suffering a cruciate ligament tear in his right knee during a friendly match against Italy, the Turkish Football Association announced on Wednesday.

Kabak sustained the injury following a challenge for the ball with Italy's forward Mateo Retegui shortly before halftime in a game that ended 0-0.

The Turkish federation confirmed Kabak's exclusion from the Euro 2024 squad and did not name a replacement. The 24-year-old, who plays for Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and is a former Liverpool defender, is expected to be in recovery for many months.

Hoffenheim's managing director Alexander Rosen described the news as an "unbelievably bitter piece" and termed it a personal tragedy for Ozan, who had a dream of representing Turkey in Germany for Euro 2024. Turkey will begin its Euro campaign in Group F against Georgia on June 18, followed by games against Portugal and the Czech Republic on June 22 and 26, respectively.

