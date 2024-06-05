Hero MotoSports Shines in Desafio Ruta 40: Sebastian Buhler Claims Podium Finish

Sebastian Buhler from Hero MotoSports Team Rally earned an impressive third place in the second stage of the 2024 Desafio Ruta 40. Buhler's teammates, Ross Branch and Ignacio Cornejo, finished in fifth and ninth positions respectively.

Clocking 4 hours, 19 minutes, and 42 seconds, Buhler showcased his racing prowess. Branch completed the stage in 4 hours, 21 minutes, and 35 seconds, while Cornejo crossed the line at 4 hours, 29 minutes, and 59 seconds. Hero's sole representative in the Rally 2 category, Ramiro Barco, finished in ninth place.

The second stage, the week's longest at 724 km, featured 423 km of special terrain in Argentina. Buhler led the race until the 232 km mark, later dropping to second until the 325 km point. Despite losing time after refueling, his exceptional performance secured a podium finish and maintained his overall fourth position, a mere 20 seconds from the podium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)