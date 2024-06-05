Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini Shocks No. 4 Seed to Reach First Grand Slam Semifinal

Jasmine Paolini reached the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career by defeating No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina in a hard-fought match at the French Open. The Italian player, who had struggled in previous Grand Slams, now advances to face Aryna Sabalenka or Mirra Andreeva.

In a stunning upset at the French Open, Jasmine Paolini clinched her first-ever Grand Slam semifinal berth by overcoming No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

The 12th-seeded Paolini, a 28-year-old from Italy, had previously exited in the opening rounds of major tournaments until reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year. She has now surpassed expectations, defeating the 2022 Wimbledon champion.

Paolini will face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka or unseeded 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals. The other semifinal will see No. 1 Iga Swiatek facing off against No. 3 Coco Gauff.

Paolini finished the match with 22 unforced errors compared to Rybakina's 48, making seven critical breaks against the big-serving Rybakina. Paolini's first-set performance was immaculate, securing 16 out of 17 points served and breaking Rybakina repeatedly.

Despite Rybakina's attempts to rally, including forcing a third set, Paolini held her ground, ultimately clinching the match with a decisive break for a 5-4 edge before serving out the victory.

