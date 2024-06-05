Left Menu

India Triumphs Over Ireland in T20 World Cup Opener

India defeated Ireland by eight wickets in their T20 World Cup Group A opener. Captain Rohit Sharma scored a quick 52, while Rishabh Pant contributed 36 not out. The Indian pace attack, led by Hardik Pandya, bowled out Ireland for 96, setting the stage for an easy chase.

In a dominant display, India defeated Ireland by eight wickets in their T20 World Cup Group A opener on Wednesday.

Captain Rohit Sharma spearheaded the Indian innings with a brisk 37-ball 52 before retiring hurt. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten with 36 off 26 balls, steering India to victory with 46 balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, India's pace bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya, produced an exceptional performance to bowl Ireland out for 96. Pandya took 3 for 27, with significant contributions from Arshdeep Singh (2 for 35) and Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 6). Rohit's decision to bowl first proved pivotal in their tournament opener.

