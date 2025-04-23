Mumbai Indians Dominate as Rohit Sharma Shines

Rohit Sharma delivered a stellar performance, securing his second successive half-century, as the Mumbai Indians triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. The victory, sealed on Wednesday, marks Mumbai's fourth consecutive win in the ongoing IPL season.

Chasing a modest target of 143, courtesy of Heinrich Klaasen's efforts (71 off 44 balls) and his partnership with Abhinav Manohar (43 off 37 balls), Rohit hammered 70 off 46 balls. His aggressive innings ended Sunrisers' hopes swiftly, wrapping up the match in just 15.4 overs.

The foundation of Mumbai's win was also laid by a commanding bowling display. Deepak Chahar (2/12) and Trent Boult (4/26) dismantled SRH's lineup early, leaving them at 13 for 4 in the fifth over, before Klaasen attempted to stabilize the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)