Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Dominate as Rohit Sharma Shines

Rohit Sharma smashed his second consecutive half-century, leading Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Supported by Suryakumar Yadav's 40 not out and a firm bowling attack by Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult, Mumbai secured their fourth straight win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:58 IST
Mumbai Indians Dominate as Rohit Sharma Shines
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Sharma delivered a stellar performance, securing his second successive half-century, as the Mumbai Indians triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. The victory, sealed on Wednesday, marks Mumbai's fourth consecutive win in the ongoing IPL season.

Chasing a modest target of 143, courtesy of Heinrich Klaasen's efforts (71 off 44 balls) and his partnership with Abhinav Manohar (43 off 37 balls), Rohit hammered 70 off 46 balls. His aggressive innings ended Sunrisers' hopes swiftly, wrapping up the match in just 15.4 overs.

The foundation of Mumbai's win was also laid by a commanding bowling display. Deepak Chahar (2/12) and Trent Boult (4/26) dismantled SRH's lineup early, leaving them at 13 for 4 in the fifth over, before Klaasen attempted to stabilize the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025