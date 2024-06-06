Djokovic's Meniscal Surgery Sidelines Him from Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will undergo surgery for a medial meniscus tear in his right knee, potentially ruling him out of Wimbledon. Reports from the French newspaper L'Equipe on Wednesday indicated he could miss the prestigious tournament.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion sustained the injury during Monday's fourth-round win at the French Open, subsequently withdrawing from the tournament. Djokovi, 37, revealed post-match that his knee problem had persisted for weeks but became unmanageable, forcing his early exit.

Djokovic is slated for surgery in Paris on Wednesday, coinciding with Wimbledon and the upcoming Summer Olympics. His absence will see Jannik Sinner ascend to the ATP's top ranking.

