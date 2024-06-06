Retired Army Lt. Gen. Reynold Hoover Named CEO of LA28 Olympics Committee

The organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has appointed retired Army Lt. Gen. Reynold Hoover as its new CEO. This move highlights LA28's increased focus on operations and execution.

LA28 President Casey Wasserman stated, "Reynold is one of the few people in the nation who possesses the operational and logistics expertise that the Olympic and Paralympic Games require."

Hoover, a retired U.S. Army and National Guard veteran, reached the rank of three-star lieutenant general and served as deputy commander of the U.S. Northern Command from 2016 to 2018. He has held significant roles in U.S. operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, and has experience working at FEMA and the CIA.

His last role was at the global executive search firm Korn Ferry. Hoover remarked that helping deliver the Olympics to Los Angeles "will serve as the capstone of my career in public service." He will start his new position on Monday, succeeding Kathy Carter.

