The Dutch Obsession: Exploring Soccer Formations With Ronald Koeman

Few aficionados in European soccer obsess about numbers the way the Dutch do.

In the Netherlands, it's particularly about soccer formations like 4-3-3, 5-3-2, and 4-4-2. For Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman, managing the national team for the European Championship, this numbers game might have gone too far.

"We in the Netherlands sometimes talk too much about systems," Koeman told Dutch broadcaster NOS before his team's 3-0 win over Greece, while playing a 5-3-2 formation.

