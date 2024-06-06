Left Menu

The Dutch Obsession: Exploring Soccer Formations With Ronald Koeman

Dutch fans and coaches have a deep fascination with soccer formations, particularly the 4-3-3. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman, however, is exploring alternatives like 5-3-2 to improve performance. Despite the strong attachment to traditional strategies, Koeman is willing to experiment for the upcoming European Championship.

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:01 IST
The Dutch Obsession: Exploring Soccer Formations With Ronald Koeman
Ronald Koeman
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Few aficionados in European soccer obsess about numbers the way the Dutch do.

In the Netherlands, it's particularly about soccer formations like 4-3-3, 5-3-2, and 4-4-2. For Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman, managing the national team for the European Championship, this numbers game might have gone too far.

"We in the Netherlands sometimes talk too much about systems," Koeman told Dutch broadcaster NOS before his team's 3-0 win over Greece, while playing a 5-3-2 formation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024