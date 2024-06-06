Left Menu

Maddison Reacts to Euro 2024 Squad Cut: An Emotional Exit

James Maddison expressed his devastation after being cut from England's Euro 2024 squad by manager Gareth Southgate. Despite training hard, Maddison acknowledged his recent form for Spurs wasn't up to his usual standards. Curtis Jones was also sent home, while five more players are yet to be cut.

(Adds Maddison reaction) LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) -

Midfielder James Maddison spoke of his devastation after England manager Gareth Southgate made the first cuts to his Euro 2024 squad on Thursday, sending the Tottenham Hotspur player and Liverpool's Curtis Jones home. Various media reports said Jarell Quansah was also among those to suffer the axe, although that was not confirmed by the Football Association.

Southgate must release five more players to reach the 26-man squad limit by UEFA's Friday deadline. "Devastated doesn't quite cut it," Maddison said on social media.

"Trained well and worked hard all week but if I'm honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn't at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make. "I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26 man squad as I feel I bring something different & had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany," added Maddison, who has seven caps to date.

"But the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I'll be back, I have no doubt." Jones has yet to make his first appearance for the senior squad and was already something of a surprise inclusion on the expanded list.

England had 27 players in training on Thursday, ahead of their final warm-up game on Friday against Iceland at Wembley, with Lewis Dunk, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw all following individual programmes while they recover from injuries. The Three Lions beat Bosnia 3-0 in a friendly on Monday.

England kick off the Euro 2024 campaign in Germany against Serbia on June 16.

