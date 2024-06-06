Lakshya Sen Shines in Indonesia Open Amid Mixed Fortunes for Indian Shuttlers

Star shuttler Lakshya Sen emerged as the lone bright spot on a grim day for Indian badminton, advancing to the men's singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament with a commanding win over Japan's Kenta Nishimoto on Thursday.

Securing a 21-9, 21-15 victory in his pre-quarterfinal match, Sen's performance contrasted sharply with the fate of other Indian players. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of the women's doubles after a hard-fought battle against Japan's Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara, losing 21-19, 19-21, 19-21. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa faced a similar fate, exiting the tournament after a 21-13, 19-21, 21-13 defeat by South Korea's Ha Na Baek and So-Hee Lee.

In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy were no match for China's Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang, who won 21-9, 21-11. Priyansh Rajawat, despite a commendable fight, lost to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 10-21, 17-21 in the men's singles, bringing an end to the Indian challenge.

