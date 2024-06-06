Left Menu

Lakshya Sen Shines in Indonesia Open Amid Mixed Fortunes for Indian Shuttlers

Lakshya Sen emerged as the lone bright spot for India, advancing to the men's singles quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament. Despite his victory, India's campaign saw exits in women's doubles and mixed doubles, along with a valiant effort by Priyansh Rajawat in men's singles.

Updated: 06-06-2024 19:35 IST
Star shuttler Lakshya Sen emerged as the lone bright spot on a grim day for Indian badminton, advancing to the men's singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament with a commanding win over Japan's Kenta Nishimoto on Thursday.

Securing a 21-9, 21-15 victory in his pre-quarterfinal match, Sen's performance contrasted sharply with the fate of other Indian players. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of the women's doubles after a hard-fought battle against Japan's Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara, losing 21-19, 19-21, 19-21. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa faced a similar fate, exiting the tournament after a 21-13, 19-21, 21-13 defeat by South Korea's Ha Na Baek and So-Hee Lee.

In mixed doubles, B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy were no match for China's Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang, who won 21-9, 21-11. Priyansh Rajawat, despite a commendable fight, lost to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 10-21, 17-21 in the men's singles, bringing an end to the Indian challenge.

