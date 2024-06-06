Left Menu

San Diego FC Signs Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano as First Designated Player

San Diego FC has made history by signing Mexican international Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano as its first designated player. Lozano, who has had a successful career in Europe and Mexico, will join the MLS club in January 2025. He signed a four-year contract with an option for two additional years.

San Diego FC Signs Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano as First Designated Player

San Diego FC have signed Mexican international Hirving "Chucky" Lozano as the first designated player in the expansion club's history, the Major League Soccer side said on Thursday. The diminutive 28-year-old midfielder will remain with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for the next six months before joining San Diego on Jan. 1 ahead of the 2025 MLS season, the club said in a news release.

San Diego said they signed Lozano to a four-year contract through to the end of the 2028 MLS season with the option of two further years. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but a San Diego Union-Tribune report said Lozano's contract is worth an estimated $7 million annually as a designated player, one of three that each MLS side are allowed above the salary cap.

"It's exciting to be part of history as we build a club that will compete for championships in MLS," said Lozano. "In every country I have played, I always strive to leave a mark, and making an impact in San Diego and MLS is very important to me." Lozano began his professional career with Mexican side Pachuca, where he scored 43 goals from 2014-17 and won the Liga MX title in 2016.

In June 2017, Lozano made the jump to Europe and in his debut season with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven he scored 17 goals to help the club to the Eredivisie title in the 2017-18 campaign. Lozano joined Italian club Napoli in 2019 where he scored 30 goals in 155 appearances in all competitions. He was part of the Serie A title-winning side in 2022-23 and in the process became the first Mexican international in history to win it.

In his second stint at PSV, Lozano had six goals in 24 in league matches and helped the club to their first Dutch title in six years. Last month, Lozano was left out of Mexico's young squad for the June 20-July 14 Copa America as the country aims for a generational change ahead of the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

