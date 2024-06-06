Left Menu

Nassau County Pitch Controversy: Safety Concerns Mount During T20 World Cup

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, characterized by huge cracks and uneven bounce, has come under scrutiny during the T20 World Cup. Several players, including India's Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, suffered injuries, prompting criticism from former players and raising questions about the pitch's suitability for international matches.

The playing surface at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has sparked widespread criticism during the ongoing T20 World Cup, with experts labeling it as 'bordering on dangerous' due to significant cracks and erratic bounce.

Concerns escalated after India triumphed over Ireland in a low-scoring game, wherein key players like Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant sustained injuries from unpredictable deliveries.

Former cricketers such as Irfan Pathan and Michael Vaughan denounced the pitch's safety, emphasizing it undermines efforts to promote cricket in the United States. The ICC acknowledged the pitch's inconsistencies and committed to addressing the issue.

