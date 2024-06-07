Left Menu

Palestine Clinches Final World Cup Qualifying Round Spot Amid Regional Victories

The Palestinian team made history by advancing to the final round of World Cup qualification with a 0-0 draw against Lebanon. Meanwhile, South Korea, Australia, Japan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Oman all secured spots, with notable performances from players like Son Heung-min and Mehdi Taremi enhancing their teams' prospects.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 07-06-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 09:25 IST
Palestine Clinches Final World Cup Qualifying Round Spot Amid Regional Victories
The Palestinian team has made history by advancing to the final round of World Cup qualification for the first time, following a 0-0 draw against Lebanon.

Due to security concerns in Gaza, the Palestinian team played its home matches in Qatar. With a single game remaining in the second round of Asian qualifying, they are second in their group, five points clear of Lebanon. The top two teams in each of the nine groups move on to the final qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.

Elsewhere in Asia, Son Heung-min put in a stellar performance for South Korea, scoring twice as the team routed Singapore 7-0 to advance to the final round. China must still work to secure its spot after a 1-1 draw with Thailand. Other teams that have secured qualification include Australia, Japan, Iraq, UAE, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

