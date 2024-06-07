Babar Azam Criticizes Team's Complacency After Shocking Defeat to USA in T20 World Cup

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam has voiced his disappointment following his team's unexpected Super Over defeat to the USA in their T20 World Cup opener. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Babar admitted that Pakistan took the game lightly and failed to perform in any department.

This shocking defeat serves as a reminder of Pakistan's unpredictability in international cricket, with Babar citing past losses to Zimbabwe and Ireland as evidence of their inconsistency.

Babar stressed the importance of executing game plans against all opponents and acknowledged that while Pakistan prepares well, their in-match execution is lacking. The skipper also pointed out that despite gaining momentum briefly, they failed to maintain it, particularly in the batting and bowling departments.

