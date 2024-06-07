Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan's Performance Against USA in T20 Thriller
Legendary pacer Wasim Akram criticized Pakistan for their poor performance in a Super Over loss to the USA, suggesting it would be difficult for them to progress to the T20 World Cup knockouts. Akram highlighted Pakistan's poor fielding and lack of momentum despite a partial recovery by Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.
- Country:
- United States
Legendary pacer Wasim Akram has sharply criticized Pakistan for their 'pathetic performance' against the USA, culminating in a defeat during the Super Over. Akram stated that Babar Azam's side will face significant challenges in progressing to the T20 World Cup knockouts.
Both teams scored 159 runs in regular play, but the USA defended 18 runs in the Super Over to secure a landmark victory on Thursday. 'Winning and losing is part of the game, but you need to fight till the last ball,' Akram told Star Sports. 'It was a bad day for Pakistan cricket.'
Akram noted the turning point was USA's early wickets, which left Pakistan struggling despite a 72-run partnership between Babar Azam and Shadab Khan. He also praised USA captain Monank Patel for his match-winning fifty and effective bowling strategy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Skipper Monank Patel belives US 'played with a fighting attitude' against Bangladesh in 2nd T20I
"Didn't finish well": Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on 23-run loss against England
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma to become second leading run scorer in T20Is
Babar Azam Urges Pakistan to Stay Positive Ahead of T20 World Cup
Anticipation Peaks as Babar Azam Preps Pakistan for High-Stakes India Clash