Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan's Performance Against USA in T20 Thriller

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram criticized Pakistan for their poor performance in a Super Over loss to the USA, suggesting it would be difficult for them to progress to the T20 World Cup knockouts. Akram highlighted Pakistan's poor fielding and lack of momentum despite a partial recovery by Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:35 IST
Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan's Performance Against USA in T20 Thriller
Wasim Akram
  • Country:
  • United States

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram has sharply criticized Pakistan for their 'pathetic performance' against the USA, culminating in a defeat during the Super Over. Akram stated that Babar Azam's side will face significant challenges in progressing to the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Both teams scored 159 runs in regular play, but the USA defended 18 runs in the Super Over to secure a landmark victory on Thursday. 'Winning and losing is part of the game, but you need to fight till the last ball,' Akram told Star Sports. 'It was a bad day for Pakistan cricket.'

Akram noted the turning point was USA's early wickets, which left Pakistan struggling despite a 72-run partnership between Babar Azam and Shadab Khan. He also praised USA captain Monank Patel for his match-winning fifty and effective bowling strategy.

