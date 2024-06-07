Hero MotoSports Riders Shine in Desafio Ruta 40 Penultimate Stage

Hero MotoSports Team Rally riders demonstrated their prowess in the fourth stage of the 2024 Desafio Ruta 40. Ross Branch, Sebastian Buhler, and Nacho Cornejo, all competing in the Rally GP class, secured 4th, 7th, and 9th positions respectively.

Branch clocked an impressive 3 hours 3 minutes and 5 seconds, while Buhler and Cornejo finished in 3 hours 9 minutes 51 seconds and 3 hours 23 minutes 8 seconds respectively. Covering over 650 kilometers around La Rioja, the competitors found the course demanding.

Currently leading the World Championship, Branch showed consistent performance. With one stage remaining, the focus now shifts to improving positions in the final leg, which resumes towards Cordoba with 218 kilometers of competitive racing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)