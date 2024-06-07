Sharma Shines as Söderberg Dominates at Scandinavian Mixed Open

On Friday, Diksha Dagar's struggle continued at the Scandinavian Mixed Open, where Shubhankar Sharma progressed effortlessly into the weekend rounds.

Sharma displayed consistent performance, shooting 69 in both rounds, marked by five birdies against two bogeys, placing him at 6-under and tied for 13th after two rounds.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Sebastian Söderberg dominated his home tournament, putting up a stellar 15-under with bogey-free rounds, positioning him in the lead by six shots.

