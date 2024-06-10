Left Menu

Matthew Wade Reprimanded by ICC for Showing Dissent

Matthew Wade, Australia's wicketkeeper-batter, has been officially reprimanded by the ICC for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during a T20 World Cup match against England. Along with the reprimand, Wade has been given one demerit point, marking his first offence in 24 months.

Matthew Wade
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for showing dissent towards an umpire's decision during his side's victory over England in the T20 World Cup last week.

In addition to the reprimand, Wade has accrued one demerit point to his disciplinary record, marking his first infraction within a 24-month span. ICC detailed the incident in a media release on Monday, noting the events transpired during the 18th over of Australia's innings at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Wade reportedly argued with the umpires after a delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid that he expected to be declared a 'dead ball' was not called as such. The 36-year-old accepted the charge for breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct, thus negating the need for a formal hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

