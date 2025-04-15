Detained for Dissent: The Controversial Arrest of Pro-Palestinian Organizer Mohsen Mahdawi

On Monday, immigration officials unexpectedly detained Mohsen Mahdawi, a key organizer of pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University. Mahdawi, who arrived at a Vermont immigration office for citizenship proceedings, instead found himself in handcuffs, according to CNN. His legal representatives revealed that the arrest took place at a US Citizenship and Immigration Services center in Colchester, Vermont.

The incident is perceived as part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on pro-Palestinian advocates. Mahdawi's counsel, Luna Droubi, decried his detention as retaliatory, aimed at silencing dissenters against actions in Gaza. In her statement to CNN, she criticized the move as unconstitutional and an attempt to quash free speech.

Mahdawi's lawyers are demanding his release on bail as legal proceedings continue in Vermont's federal court. His arrest follows similar incidents involving Palestinian students like Mahmoud Khalil at Columbia. Vermont's congressional delegates, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, strongly condemned the detention as an immoral and illegal act against a lawful US resident.

(With inputs from agencies.)