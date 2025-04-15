Left Menu

Detained for Dissent: The Controversial Arrest of Pro-Palestinian Organizer Mohsen Mahdawi

Mohsen Mahdawi, a pro-Palestinian protest organizer at Columbia University, was detained by immigration officials in Vermont, sparking accusations of retaliation from the Trump administration. His arrest spotlighted tensions surrounding Palestinian advocacy. A temporary restraining order now prevents his removal, while Vermont lawmakers condemn the detention as illegal and inhumane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:38 IST
Detained for Dissent: The Controversial Arrest of Pro-Palestinian Organizer Mohsen Mahdawi
Protests in Columbia University campus in support of Palestinians in Gaza (File Photo) (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, immigration officials unexpectedly detained Mohsen Mahdawi, a key organizer of pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University. Mahdawi, who arrived at a Vermont immigration office for citizenship proceedings, instead found himself in handcuffs, according to CNN. His legal representatives revealed that the arrest took place at a US Citizenship and Immigration Services center in Colchester, Vermont.

The incident is perceived as part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on pro-Palestinian advocates. Mahdawi's counsel, Luna Droubi, decried his detention as retaliatory, aimed at silencing dissenters against actions in Gaza. In her statement to CNN, she criticized the move as unconstitutional and an attempt to quash free speech.

Mahdawi's lawyers are demanding his release on bail as legal proceedings continue in Vermont's federal court. His arrest follows similar incidents involving Palestinian students like Mahmoud Khalil at Columbia. Vermont's congressional delegates, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, strongly condemned the detention as an immoral and illegal act against a lawful US resident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025