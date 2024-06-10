From Forklift Driver to World Cup Hopeful: Rashid and Palestine's Inspirational Journey

Mohammed Rashid, who once worked as a forklift driver in a Chicago warehouse, now shoulders a different kind of pressure. Alongside his Palestine soccer teammates, Rashid carries the hopes of a nation gripped by the relentless conflict in Gaza.

In the midst of the harrowing Israel-Hamas war, now in its eighth month, the Palestine soccer team has achieved an unprecedented run, advancing to the third round of World Cup qualifying in Asia for the first time. Speaking from Perth, where Palestine is set to play against Australia, Rashid emphasized the team's unity and resolve. "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," he stated.

Ranked 93rd in the world, Palestine has never been this close to World Cup qualification through the Asian Football Confederation. With the 2026 tournament expanding to 48 teams, and Asia's automatic berths increasing to eight, Palestine's dream seems within reach.

