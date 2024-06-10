Left Menu

From Forklift Driver to World Cup Hopeful: Rashid and Palestine's Inspirational Journey

Mohammed Rashid, a former forklift driver and now a soccer player, represents Palestine in World Cup qualifiers amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Playing under challenging circumstances, Rashid and his team aim to provide hope and pride to their nation. Palestine, part of FIFA since 1998, stands a chance to make history.

Updated: 10-06-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:04 IST
Mohammed Rashid, who once worked as a forklift driver in a Chicago warehouse, now shoulders a different kind of pressure. Alongside his Palestine soccer teammates, Rashid carries the hopes of a nation gripped by the relentless conflict in Gaza.

In the midst of the harrowing Israel-Hamas war, now in its eighth month, the Palestine soccer team has achieved an unprecedented run, advancing to the third round of World Cup qualifying in Asia for the first time. Speaking from Perth, where Palestine is set to play against Australia, Rashid emphasized the team's unity and resolve. "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," he stated.

Ranked 93rd in the world, Palestine has never been this close to World Cup qualification through the Asian Football Confederation. With the 2026 tournament expanding to 48 teams, and Asia's automatic berths increasing to eight, Palestine's dream seems within reach.

