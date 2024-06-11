Left Menu

Jose Francisco Molina Takes Helm at Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mohun Bagan Super Giant appoints Jose Francisco Molina as their new head coach for the upcoming season, replacing Antonio Lopez Habas. Molina, who previously coached Atletico de Kolkata to an ISL title, aims to continue the club's legacy of success. The Mariners recently qualified for the AFC Champions League 2.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:45 IST
In a strategic move, Mohun Bagan Super Giant has announced the appointment of Jose Francisco Molina as their head coach for the upcoming season, replacing Antonio Lopez Habas. Habas had led the Mariners to victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) shield last season and steered them to the championship final.

Molina, who previously served as Technical Director for the Spain Football Federation, brings a wealth of experience to the role. He famously coached Atletico de Kolkata to an ISL title in the third edition of the league and has managed multiple Spanish clubs, including Villarreal in La Liga.

''I am honoured to be part of Mohun Bagan Super Giant,'' said the 53-year-old Molina. ''The club has a rich legacy, and I hope to bring more success to the club and its dedicated fans.'' The Mariners have recently qualified for the AFC Champions League 2, marking another milestone in their journey.

