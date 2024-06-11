Left Menu

Amateur star Vidhatri turns pro on home turf ahead of 7th leg of WPG Tour

Local star, Vidhatri Urs, who has been one of the leading amateurs on the Indian Golf Union circuit, has chosen her hometown to make her professional debut.

Indian golfer Vidhatri Urs (Image: WPGT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Local star, Vidhatri Urs, who has been one of the leading amateurs on the Indian Golf Union circuit, has chosen her hometown to make her professional debut. The 18-year-old, who has won almost everything there is to win on the amateur circuit in India, including the IGU's All India Amateurs, has joined the growing band of young pros willing to start the gruelling pro journey in the sport.

Vidhatri has already tasted success on the WGAI pro circuit, having won in 2023 in Bengaluru and been close on other occasions. Vidhatri is following in the footsteps of her cousin, another Mysuru star, Pranavi Urs, who turned a couple of years back and now plays on the Ladies European Tour. Vidhatri will open her first pro event in the company of Geetika Ahuja and Anaggha Venkatesh.

The Women's Golf Association, which has grown by leaps and bounds over the past decade and more, has also attracted three other newcomers into the pro ranks, Chitrangada Singh, Gourabi Bhowmick and Anvitha Narender. They have also played with distinction on the amateur circuit. While a lot of attention is being focused on the hugely talented Vidhatri, the field will also see the experienced Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall and Gaurika Bishnoi.

Amandeep Drall, a former runner-up at the Women's Indian Open, has since lost her LET card but has played on some invitations. She will be hoping to find her form again as she begins the second half of the Women's Pro Golf Tour. Some other talented amateurs, who are expected to turn pro soon, probably next season, include Saanvi Somu and Keerthana Rajeev, who have also come close to winning in the recent past.

The second leg of the WPGT resumes after six events in the first three months of 2024. In the six events, Hitaashee Bakshi won twice as did Sneha Singh. While Sneha is in the field, the Order of Merit leader, Hitaashee Bakshi is playing in the Singapore Ladies Masters this week. Amandeep Drall won one leg and the first one in 2024 was won by amateur Nishna Patel. The Hero Order of Merit after six legs is led by Hitaashee Bakshi and she is followed by Amandeep Drall and the 2023 OOM winner, Sneha Singh, and Khushi Khanijau. Jasmine Shekar and Seher Atwal, playing in Singapore this week, are fifth and sixth.

Tee times for Round 1 of the 7th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club, Mysuru: All tee-offs from Tee 1:

1. 8:00 am: Amandeep Drall, Gaurika Bishnoi; 2. 8:10 am: Mannat Brar (A), Karishma Govind, Sachika Singh;

3. 8:20 am: Gauri Karhade, Ananya Garg, Vrinda Yadav; 4. 8:30 am: Saanvi Somu (A), Ishvari Prasanna, Anvitha Narender;

5. 8:45 am: Anisha Agarwalla, Keerthana Rajeev (A), Gourabi Bhowmick; 6. 8:55 am: Prakruthi N. Sastry (A), Yaalisai Verma, Khushi Khanijau;

7. 9:05 am: Geetika Ahuja, Anaggha Venkatesh, Vidhatri Urs; 8. 9:15 am: Krishaa Nichani (A), Rhea Jha, Chitrangada Singh;

9. 9:30 am: Jahaanvie Walia, Sneha Singh, Rhea Purvi S.; 10. 9:40 am: Astha Madan, Snigdha Goswami, Ravjot K Dosanjh;

11. 9:50 am: Shweta Mansingh, Disha Kavery, Jasmine Shekar. (ANI)

