Left Menu

TNT Sports Scores Big with 10-Year French Open Deal

Warner Bros Discovery's TNT Sports has secured a 10-year deal to broadcast the French Open in the U.S. starting next year, enhancing its live sports coverage. The $65 million per year agreement with the French Tennis Federation includes airing on TBS, truTV, and streaming on Max.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:35 IST
TNT Sports Scores Big with 10-Year French Open Deal
AI Generated Representative Image

Warner Bros Discovery's TNT Sports has signed a 10-year deal to broadcast the French Open in the U.S. starting next year, the media giant said on Tuesday, as it looks to strengthen its coverage of live sports. The deal with the French Tennis Federation for an average of about $65 million per year, according to CNBC, will add Roland Garros to TNT Sports' broadcast of live matches across its networks, including TBS and truTV and on its streaming service, Max.

Media companies are pouring millions of dollars into buying rights to live sporting events as they look to attract loyal audiences in a crowded TV market. The announcement follows reports suggesting Warner Bros Discovery could lose media rights to the widely watched professional basketball league, National Basketball Association.

In May, TNT network signed a five-year deal with Walt Disney-owned ESPN to broadcast select College Football Playoff games. Warner Bros Discovery has also formed Venu Sports, a sports-streaming service, with Walt Disney and Fox Corp that will be launched this fall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024