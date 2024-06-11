Celimpilo Gumede Joins Springboks Training Camp Amidst Cheslin Kolbe's Injury

Celimpilo Gumede, a promising loose forward, received his first call-up to the Springboks on Monday and quickly joined the team’s training session in Pretoria. This follows the release of Cheslin Kolbe, a double Rugby World Cup-winning wing, who will undergo a medical examination for a knee niggle.

Kolbe's Release and Medical Examination

Kolbe, who was among the 35 players named for the Springboks’ first training camp of the year, arrived in Pretoria on Sunday evening. However, he was released on Monday to examine the extent of his knee issue, which he sustained during his regular season with his Japanese club.

Gumede's Inclusion and Bulls' Cooperation

The Springboks have expressed their gratitude to the Vodacom Bulls for releasing Gumede at short notice, especially during a crucial point in their Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) season. The Bulls are set to face Leinster in the URC semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Gumede, who had previously attended the last Springbok alignment camp, now joins the national training squad, which consists of 20 forwards and 15 backline players.

Rassie Erasmus' Statement

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus praised Gumede’s recent performances: “Celimpilo has been playing impressive rugby this season and we are excited to see how he integrates into the squad and what he has to offer at training.”

Erasmus also extended his gratitude to the Vodacom Bulls for their cooperation: “We would like to extend our gratitude to the Vodacom Bulls for allowing him to join us at short notice, especially at such an important point of their Vodacom URC season.”

Upcoming Schedule

The Springboks will wrap up the first week of their training camp on Friday and reconvene on Sunday. The squad for the opening Test of the season against Wales at Twickenham will be announced next Tuesday. The team is scheduled to depart for London next Wednesday evening.

Gumede's inclusion in the Springboks training camp marks a significant step in his rugby career, while the team adjusts to the temporary absence of Kolbe. The focus remains on integrating new talents and preparing for the upcoming Test against Wales.