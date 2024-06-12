Left Menu

Norris Warns F1 Excitement Risks Fading with 2026 Regulation Changes

McLaren driver Lando Norris expresses concerns that upcoming 2026 technical regulations may diminish the current excitement in Formula 1. Despite the recent surge in popularity and competitive races, Norris fears new rules could disrupt team parity and reduce viewer interest.

PTI | Montreal | Updated: 12-06-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 00:15 IST
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • Canada

McLaren driver Lando Norris has voiced concerns that the upcoming 2026 technical regulations could alter the thrilling nature of Formula 1. Speaking during the Canadian Grand Prix, Norris highlighted that previous regulation changes often widened gaps between teams, detracting from the sport's competitiveness.

The Canadian Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen of Red Bull secure his sixth win of the season, indicating a trend some fear may continue. Despite Verstappen's dominance, multiple drivers led during the Montreal race, hinting at increasing competition. However, Norris worries that new changes could reverse this progress and dissuade TV viewers.

Concerns also echoed from Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who noted that prior regulation resets have historically led to dominance by a few teams. Both drivers, alongside Norris, emphasize that the extended stability of current rules could maintain the sport's recently gained traction, particularly in North America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

