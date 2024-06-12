Heartbreak for India: Controversial Goal Seals FIFA Qualifier Exit

India's aspirations of reaching the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers came crashing down due to questionable refereeing, with Qatar clinching a 2-1 victory on Tuesday. The pivotal moment was Yousef Aymen's 73rd-minute goal, seemingly scored after the ball had gone out of play, a decision that flipped the match. Continuing their comeback, Qatar's Ahmed Al-Rawi netted the winner in the 85th minute.

Before the controversial call, India were on track for a historic win, leading 1-0 with Lallianzuala Chhangte scoring in the 37th minute. Despite the young side's resilience, India's hopes were dashed in the closing minutes. Kuwait and Afghanistan's goalless draw in a simultaneous match further sealed India's fate.

The game was particularly momentous, coming shortly after star player Sunil Chhetri's retirement. Chhangte's goal had earlier silenced the Qatari crowd, making him India's highest active scorer with eight international goals. Though India's supporters showed strong presence, they ultimately witnessed a heartbreaking conclusion to what could have been a historic night.

