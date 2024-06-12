Sony LIV to Stream UEFA Euro 2024 Live: Key Matches and Unmissable Highlights

Sony LIV is all set to bring the exhilarating UEFA Euro 2024 live from Germany to football aficionados across India. Featuring 24 national teams, this tournament is touted to be the ultimate spectacle of European football, with legendary rivalries and surprise underdogs alike.

Among the key matches to mark on your calendar are Germany vs Scotland on June 15, Spain vs Croatia on the same day, and an epic battle between England and Denmark on June 20. These clashes promise to deliver not just breathtaking goals but also strategic minds at play.

From tactical showdowns to historic comebacks, this edition of the European Championship is expected to offer a tournament filled with heart-stopping moments. Make sure to catch all the action live on Sony LIV, enhanced with features like star cam and live stats updates.

