Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to Shine Together in Paris Olympics

In a thrilling announcement, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will join forces to play doubles for Spain at the upcoming Paris Olympics, according to the Spanish tennis federation. This collaboration becomes especially significant, given Alcaraz's recent French Open win, marking his third Grand Slam title at just 21.

Alcaraz is considered the natural successor to Nadal, having frequently cited the tennis legend as his hero growing up. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Nadal continues to build his illustrious legacy, which already includes Olympic gold medals in singles (2008) and doubles (2016 with Marc López), as well as 22 Grand Slam titles.

"Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris," confirmed Spain captain David Ferrer while unveiling the squad. Other notable members of Spain's men's Olympic team include Pablo Carreño Busta, Alejandro Davidovich, and Marcel Granollers.

