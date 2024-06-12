Šeško Shuns Premier League, Extends Leipzig Stint to 2029

Slovenian forward Benjamin Šeško has committed his future to Bundesliga's RB Leipzig, agreeing to an extension that will keep him at the club until 2029. This decision comes amid notable interest from Premier League giants such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Leipzig announced on Wednesday that the 21-year-old prodigy, who joined from their sister club Salzburg last summer, has extended his contract by a year. Šeško's remarkable performance last season, netting 18 goals in 42 games across all competitions, has evidently cemented his standing as a key asset for the Bundesliga club.

Despite the lure of England's top-tier league, Šeško has chosen to continue his promising career in Germany, aiming to make an even bigger impact in the forthcoming seasons.

