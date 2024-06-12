Left Menu

Brian Priske Takes Helm at Feyenoord After Stellar Success with Sparta Prague

Dutch club Feyenoord has appointed Brian Priske as its new head coach, replacing Arne Slot. Priske, formerly with Sparta Prague, signed a three-year contract and has a track record of improving players and achieving results. Feyenoord's officials highlight his attacking style and Dutch language proficiency as key factors for his selection.

PTI | Rotterdam | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:56 IST
Brian Priske Takes Helm at Feyenoord After Stellar Success with Sparta Prague
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch club Feyenoord has officially named Brian Priske as their new head coach, stepping in for Arne Slot who moved to Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Having completed a successful stint with Sparta Prague, Priske has been awarded a three-year contract by Feyenoord, which finished second in the Eredivisie after winning the title the previous year. The appointment was confirmed on Wednesday.

Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese emphasized that Priske's familiarity with Dutch, his past achievements, and his advocacy for attacking soccer were crucial in the decision-making process. Priske led Sparta Prague to their first league title in nine years and a subsequent successful title defense, along with a Czech Cup win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024