Brian Priske Takes Helm at Feyenoord After Stellar Success with Sparta Prague

Dutch club Feyenoord has officially named Brian Priske as their new head coach, stepping in for Arne Slot who moved to Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Having completed a successful stint with Sparta Prague, Priske has been awarded a three-year contract by Feyenoord, which finished second in the Eredivisie after winning the title the previous year. The appointment was confirmed on Wednesday.

Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese emphasized that Priske's familiarity with Dutch, his past achievements, and his advocacy for attacking soccer were crucial in the decision-making process. Priske led Sparta Prague to their first league title in nine years and a subsequent successful title defense, along with a Czech Cup win.

