Laura Wolvaardt Eyes Twin Goals: Beating India & T20 World Cup Glory

Coming off a modest performance in the white-ball formats against Sri Lanka, South African women's team captain Laura Wolvaardt is setting her sights on two key goals: defeating India in an upcoming series and hitting top form ahead of the T20 World Cup.

South Africa is gearing up to take on the Board President's XI in a warm-up game before facing India in three ODIs on June 16, 19, and 23. Speaking at a press meet, Wolvaardt stated, "They're a world-class side and we're going to have to be at our best to beat them. Getting everyone settled into their roles before the Women's T20 World Cup is pretty important as well."

The series holds significant weight for the Proteas in the ICC Women's ODI Championships, with aspirations of qualifying directly for the 2025 Women's 50-over World Cup in India. Wolvaardt noted that while the ODIs offer valuable points, the T20Is serve as crucial preparation for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in October. "We won't be experimenting too much or taking this Indian side too lightly," she added.

