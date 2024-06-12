Ancy Sojan Takes Gold at Indian Grand Prix Despite Missing Olympic Mark

In a remarkable comeback after a seven-month injury layoff, Ancy Sojan secured the gold medal in the women's long jump at the Indian Grand Prix, leaping 6.52 meters.

Despite her victory, Sojan fell short of the Olympic qualification mark of 6.96 meters and her personal best of 6.63 meters. The competition saw no participants reach the Olympic standard in any event at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The comeback from an ankle niggle and her performance in a high-pressure environment will undoubtedly boost Sojan's confidence. The upcoming national state championship in Panchkula from June 27-30 serves as the last Olympic qualification event. Highlights also included gold medals for Dandi Jyothika in the women's 400m and SS Sneha in the women's 100m sprint.

